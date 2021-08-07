Advisory Services Network LLC Has $435,000 Stock Holdings in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,292 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Health Catalyst were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HCAT. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 94.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the first quarter valued at $62,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Health Catalyst in the first quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Health Catalyst in the first quarter valued at about $143,000. 98.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Health Catalyst news, President James Patrick Jr. Nelli sold 14,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.68, for a total value of $735,462.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 145,028 shares in the company, valued at $7,204,991.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 8,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.38, for a total value of $478,206.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 121,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,743,290.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 214,530 shares of company stock valued at $11,586,963. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Health Catalyst from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Health Catalyst in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.07.

NASDAQ:HCAT opened at $56.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.61 and a beta of 0.65. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.30 and a 52-week high of $59.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.33.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $55.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.34 million. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 24.55% and a negative net margin of 63.08%. Health Catalyst’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

