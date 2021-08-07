Advisory Services Network LLC Buys 21,874 Shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) by 41,271.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,927 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,874 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Vertex were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vertex by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,191,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,160,000 after purchasing an additional 619,835 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Vertex by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,015,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,275,000 after purchasing an additional 686,007 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in Vertex by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,375,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,222,000 after purchasing an additional 291,098 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Vertex by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,031,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,662,000 after purchasing an additional 195,622 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vertex by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,843,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,511,000 after purchasing an additional 120,542 shares during the period. 17.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vertex alerts:

VERX opened at $19.08 on Friday. Vertex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.06 and a fifty-two week high of $39.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion and a PE ratio of -50.21.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. Vertex had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a negative return on equity of 64.84%. The company had revenue of $98.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.55 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VERX has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Vertex from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Vertex from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.45.

In related news, CAO Lisa Butler sold 84,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $1,580,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,346.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric C. Andersen sold 21,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total transaction of $391,166.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 88,494 shares in the company, valued at $1,623,864.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Company Profile

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

See Also: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VERX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.