Advisory Services Network LLC Acquires 6,700 Shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ) by 23.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 188,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 62,250 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF by 109.2% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 115,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 60,326 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 38,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 5,474 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF by 185.4% during the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 24,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weil Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $282,000.

NYSEARCA SILJ opened at $13.75 on Friday. ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF has a twelve month low of $12.79 and a twelve month high of $18.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.27.

