Advisory Services Network LLC Acquires 2,080 Shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB) by 51.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,101 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ILTB. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 272,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,672,000 after acquiring an additional 95,796 shares during the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $5,375,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $4,810,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 173.2% during the 1st quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 88,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,055,000 after purchasing an additional 56,002 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 578,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,697,000 after purchasing an additional 45,015 shares during the period.

ILTB opened at $73.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.40. iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $67.16 and a 52 week high of $79.53.

iShares Core Long-Term U.S. Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares 10+ Year Government/Credit Bond Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the long-term, investment-grade United States corporate and government bond markets as defined by the BofA Merrill Lynch 10+ Year US Corporate & Government Index (the Index).

