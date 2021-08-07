Advantage Solutions (ADV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $791.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $791.02 million. On average, analysts expect Advantage Solutions to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ ADV opened at $9.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $564.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Advantage Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $7.89 and a fifty-two week high of $13.92.

ADV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Advantage Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Advantage Solutions in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.13.

Advantage Solutions Company Profile

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

