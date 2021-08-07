Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)’s stock price traded down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $111.88 and last traded at $112.31. 5,124,444 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 62,859,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $118.77.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up previously from $135.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.81.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.07. The company has a market cap of $133.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.01.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 39.20% and a net margin of 25.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 99.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $9,375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,549,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,208,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total value of $77,426.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 407,343 shares of company stock valued at $33,280,061 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Better Money Decisions LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 74.1% in the second quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 282 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 55.6% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 250.0% during the first quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 46.5% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

