Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)’s stock price traded down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $111.88 and last traded at $112.31. 5,124,444 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 62,859,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $118.77.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up previously from $135.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.81.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.07. The company has a market cap of $133.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.01.
In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $9,375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,549,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,208,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total value of $77,426.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 407,343 shares of company stock valued at $33,280,061 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Better Money Decisions LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 74.1% in the second quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 282 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 55.6% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 250.0% during the first quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 46.5% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.
About Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD)
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.
