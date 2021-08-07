Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Price Target Cut to $112.00

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $125.00 to $112.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “positive” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.91% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC cut Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Energy Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.78.

AEIS stock opened at $94.19 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.18. Advanced Energy Industries has a 1-year low of $57.04 and a 1-year high of $125.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 1.77.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.02). Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $361.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stephen Douglas Kelley acquired 5,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.00 per share, for a total transaction of $497,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tina Donikowski sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total value of $169,541.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 77.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP increased its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

