Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.600-$1.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $325 million-$355 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $377.84 million.

Shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock traded up $2.17 on Friday, hitting $94.19. 210,825 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,388. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.92. Advanced Energy Industries has a 52-week low of $57.04 and a 52-week high of $125.55.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $361.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.80 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 26.01%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.02%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AEIS shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Advanced Energy Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Cowen dropped their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Advanced Energy Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Advanced Energy Industries presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $112.78.

In related news, Director Tina Donikowski sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total transaction of $169,541.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Douglas Kelley bought 5,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.00 per share, with a total value of $497,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

