ADT (NYSE:ADT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

ADT (NYSE:ADT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The security and automation business reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.33), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ADT had a negative net margin of 7.24% and a negative return on equity of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of ADT stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,135,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,673,622. ADT has a one year low of $6.48 and a one year high of $12.57. The stock has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 2.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. ADT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -38.89%.

ADT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of ADT from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ADT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ADT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of ADT in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.42.

ADT Company Profile

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies, such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

