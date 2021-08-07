Aditus (ADI) Price Up 16.3% Over Last Week

Aditus (CURRENCY:ADI) traded up 15% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. One Aditus coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Aditus has traded 16.3% higher against the US dollar. Aditus has a market cap of $120,569.90 and $62,224.00 worth of Aditus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002332 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.93 or 0.00055824 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002643 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00015997 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002333 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $374.69 or 0.00874043 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.81 or 0.00099858 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00041071 BTC.

About Aditus

Aditus is a coin. It launched on November 23rd, 2017. Aditus’ total supply is 750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 234,110,888 coins. Aditus’ official message board is medium.com/aditusnetwork . Aditus’ official Twitter account is @aditusnet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aditus is /r/aditus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Aditus is www.aditus.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Aditus is a decentralised luxury market ecosystem using blockchain technology to facilitate the link between cryptocurrency users and luxury merchants. The Aditus platform has two technical layers: The Reward & Marketing layer, to receive offers and be reward by luxury merchants without a middleman, and the Payment & Transaction layer which allows the users to pay in cryptocurrencies and to receive in fiat or cryptocurrency. The ADI token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token to be a membership proof, a payment method and reward within the Aditus network. “

Buying and Selling Aditus

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aditus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aditus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aditus using one of the exchanges listed above.

