adidas (FRA:ADS) PT Set at €340.00 by Baader Bank

adidas (FRA:ADS) received a €340.00 ($400.00) price target from research analysts at Baader Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.48% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €317.00 ($372.94) price target on adidas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €315.00 ($370.59) price target on adidas in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €320.00 ($376.47) price target on adidas in a report on Thursday, July 1st. UBS Group set a €363.00 ($427.06) price target on adidas in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €310.00 ($364.71) price target on adidas in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. adidas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €315.31 ($370.96).

Shares of FRA ADS opened at €310.55 ($365.35) on Thursday. adidas has a 12-month low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a 12-month high of €201.01 ($236.48). The business has a 50 day moving average of €306.47.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

