Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.79 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Addus HomeCare in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.84. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Addus HomeCare’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.07 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $217.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Addus HomeCare from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Addus HomeCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Addus HomeCare from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Addus HomeCare stock opened at $91.40 on Friday. Addus HomeCare has a twelve month low of $80.32 and a twelve month high of $129.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.49. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

