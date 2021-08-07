AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AdaptHealth Corp. is a provider of home medical equipment primarily in the United States. It offers medical products for both rental and sale, with a focus on respiratory and/or mobility equipment, including CPAP sleep equipment, oxygen equipment, wheelchairs, walkers and hospital beds. AdaptHealth Corp., formerly known as DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp., is based in PLYMOUTH MEETING. “

Get AdaptHealth alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on AdaptHealth from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on AdaptHealth from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded AdaptHealth from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.95.

NASDAQ AHCO opened at $25.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.55, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. AdaptHealth has a 12 month low of $19.17 and a 12 month high of $41.58.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $617.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.03 million. AdaptHealth had a negative net margin of 2.48% and a positive return on equity of 7.41%. The company’s revenue was up 165.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that AdaptHealth will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephen P. Griggs acquired 4,000 shares of AdaptHealth stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.14 per share, with a total value of $96,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,560. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in AdaptHealth by 28.7% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in AdaptHealth during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AdaptHealth during the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in AdaptHealth during the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in AdaptHealth during the second quarter valued at approximately $166,000. 49.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AdaptHealth (AHCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AdaptHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdaptHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.