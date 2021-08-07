Adam K. Peterson Buys 3,985 Shares of Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) Stock

Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) Director Adam K. Peterson purchased 3,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.06 per share, for a total transaction of $44,074.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Adam K. Peterson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 5th, Adam K. Peterson bought 37,800 shares of Nicholas Financial stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.32 per share, for a total transaction of $427,896.00.

On Friday, June 25th, Adam K. Peterson bought 3,311 shares of Nicholas Financial stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.25 per share, for a total transaction of $37,248.75.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Adam K. Peterson bought 18,050 shares of Nicholas Financial stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.14 per share, for a total transaction of $201,077.00.

On Monday, June 7th, Adam K. Peterson bought 27,163 shares of Nicholas Financial stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.98 per share, for a total transaction of $298,249.74.

On Friday, June 4th, Adam K. Peterson bought 39,733 shares of Nicholas Financial stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.98 per share, for a total transaction of $436,268.34.

NASDAQ NICK opened at $11.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.15. Nicholas Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.94 and a 12-month high of $11.85. The company has a market capitalization of $143.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.45.

Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nicholas Financial had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $13.29 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Magnolia Group LLC increased its holdings in Nicholas Financial by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 2,177,272 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $24,385,000 after acquiring an additional 88,257 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Nicholas Financial by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,033 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Nicholas Financial by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,094 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. 36.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Nicholas Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Nicholas Financial Company Profile

Nicholas Financial, Inc operates as a consumer finance company in the United States. The company engages in acquiring and servicing automobile finance installment contracts for the purchase of new and used automobiles and light trucks. It also originates direct consumer loans and sells consumer-finance related products.

