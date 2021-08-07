ACV Auctions Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:ACVA)

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Investors acquired 2,172 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 991% compared to the typical volume of 199 call options.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on ACV Auctions in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ACV Auctions in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on ACV Auctions in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ACV Auctions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. ACV Auctions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

In related news, insider Michael Waterman sold 94,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $2,233,601.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Craig Eric Anderson sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total value of $924,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ACV Auctions during the 1st quarter worth $3,110,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in ACV Auctions during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,071,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in ACV Auctions during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,639,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in ACV Auctions during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,103,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ACV Auctions during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,344,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ACVA opened at $23.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.76. ACV Auctions has a twelve month low of $19.96 and a twelve month high of $37.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.76.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $69.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.47 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that ACV Auctions will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

