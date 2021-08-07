ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Raised to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $30.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ACV Auctions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Guggenheim began coverage on ACV Auctions in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on ACV Auctions in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. began coverage on ACV Auctions in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on ACV Auctions in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.67.

NASDAQ:ACVA opened at $23.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.76. ACV Auctions has a 52-week low of $19.96 and a 52-week high of $37.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.76.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $69.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.47 million. Research analysts forecast that ACV Auctions will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Craig Eric Anderson sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total transaction of $924,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Waterman sold 94,086 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $2,233,601.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in ACV Auctions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in ACV Auctions by 175.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in ACV Auctions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in ACV Auctions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in ACV Auctions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Institutional investors own 13.81% of the company’s stock.

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

