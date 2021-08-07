Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Price Target Cut to $108.00 by Analysts at MKM Partners

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) had its price target lowered by MKM Partners from $120.00 to $108.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Activision Blizzard in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised Activision Blizzard from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $113.19.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock opened at $82.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. Activision Blizzard has a 52 week low of $71.19 and a 52 week high of $104.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.81.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 29.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Activision Blizzard will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $93.86 per share, with a total value of $187,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total value of $2,250,363.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 162,438 shares in the company, valued at $15,408,868.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,176,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,361,000 after acquiring an additional 191,791 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,218,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,644,000 after acquiring an additional 57,230 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,157,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,639,000 after acquiring an additional 354,935 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,671,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,490,000 after acquiring an additional 628,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,585,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,463,000 after acquiring an additional 769,227 shares in the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

