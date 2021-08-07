Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.65 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Activision Blizzard in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp analyst T. Parker now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.77. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Activision Blizzard’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Activision Blizzard from $116.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Activision Blizzard has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.19.

ATVI stock opened at $82.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.81. The company has a market capitalization of $64.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. Activision Blizzard has a twelve month low of $71.19 and a twelve month high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 29.17%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 87,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,164,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 24,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 6,199 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 3,930.7% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 40,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,790,000 after purchasing an additional 39,739 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,247,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Volatility Management LLC increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 16,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 6,450 shares in the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Activision Blizzard news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total value of $2,250,363.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 162,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,408,868.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $93.86 per share, with a total value of $187,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

Read More: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.