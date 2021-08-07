Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Acquired by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 4.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,618 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,176,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,361,000 after purchasing an additional 191,791 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,218,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,644,000 after acquiring an additional 57,230 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,157,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,639,000 after acquiring an additional 354,935 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,671,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,490,000 after acquiring an additional 628,319 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,585,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,463,000 after acquiring an additional 769,227 shares during the period. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on ATVI. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Activision Blizzard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.19.

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $93.86 per share, with a total value of $187,720.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total transaction of $2,250,363.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 162,438 shares in the company, valued at $15,408,868.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

ATVI stock opened at $82.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.43. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.19 and a 52-week high of $104.53. The stock has a market cap of $64.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 17.44%. On average, research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.