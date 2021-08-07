Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $7.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Acerinox, S.A. is engaged in production and selling stainless steel. The Company also offers slabs, billets, black coils, sheets, angles and bars. It operates primarily in Spain, USA, South Africa and Malaysia. Acerinox, S.A. is headquartered in Madrid, Spain. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ANIOY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Acerinox in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Acerinox from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Acerinox in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Acerinox in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.00.

Shares of ANIOY stock remained flat at $$6.25 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 58. Acerinox has a twelve month low of $3.81 and a twelve month high of $7.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 208.33 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.26.

Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Acerinox had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 0.39%. Analysts predict that Acerinox will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.217 per share. This is an increase from Acerinox’s previous annual dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 3.08%. Acerinox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.79%.

Acerinox SA is a holding company. It is engaged through its subsidiaries in manufacturing, transformation and marketing of stainless steel products. It operates through the following segments: Flat Stainless Steel Products, Long Stainless Steel Products, and Other. The Flat Stainless Steel Products segment includes slabs, coils, plates, flats, circles, and sheet bars.

