ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $26.00. The stock had previously closed at $21.05, but opened at $19.62. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $20.29, with a volume of 6,551 shares changing hands.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ACAD. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down previously from $73.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.32.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACAD. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $36,386,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,434,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,541 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $58,407,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $25,800,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $16,496,000. 90.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.62 and a beta of 0.71.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 56.74% and a negative return on equity of 41.17%. The firm had revenue of $115.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACAD)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

