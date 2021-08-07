ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $1.60 Per Share

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $1.60 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.66. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ACAD. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (down previously from $43.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.32.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $19.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.80. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -11.62 and a beta of 0.71. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $18.91 and a twelve month high of $57.46.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $115.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.94 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 56.74% and a negative return on equity of 41.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 605,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,635,000 after purchasing an additional 8,625 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 230.8% in the 1st quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 66,725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after buying an additional 46,555 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 92.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,434,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,791,000 after buying an additional 1,168,541 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 42.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $451,000. Institutional investors own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

