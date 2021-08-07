ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Shares Purchased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) by 2.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 46,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $2,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in ABM Industries by 9.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,255,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $574,138,000 after acquiring an additional 961,135 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in ABM Industries by 8.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,604,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,341,000 after purchasing an additional 124,046 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its stake in ABM Industries by 15.8% during the first quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,421,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,526,000 after purchasing an additional 193,693 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in ABM Industries by 4.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,119,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,101,000 after purchasing an additional 43,002 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ABM Industries by 8.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,072,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,723,000 after purchasing an additional 87,493 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 4,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total value of $220,718.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ABM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. FIX raised shares of ABM Industries to an “add” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of ABM Industries from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.67.

Shares of ABM stock opened at $47.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.12. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 52 week low of $33.51 and a 52 week high of $55.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 1.39.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. ABM Industries had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.28%.

ABM Industries Profile

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

