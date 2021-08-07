AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AbCellera Biologics Inc. is a technology company which searches, decodes and analyzes natural immune systems to find antibodies that its partners can develop into drugs to prevent and treat disease. AbCellera Biologics Inc. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on AbCellera Biologics from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.67.

NASDAQ:ABCL opened at $14.97 on Wednesday. AbCellera Biologics has a 52-week low of $14.51 and a 52-week high of $71.91. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.81.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The company had revenue of $202.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.43 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AbCellera Biologics will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Veronique Lecault sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $25,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,006,000 shares in the company, valued at $25,653,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings Ltd. Thermopylae sold 5,598,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total value of $134,530,032.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,604,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,172,049.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,898,420 shares of company stock valued at $337,960,033.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABCL. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the 4th quarter worth about $601,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the 4th quarter worth about $849,000. Paragon Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the 1st quarter worth about $300,000. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 196.3% in the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 23,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 15,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the 1st quarter worth about $465,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.05% of the company’s stock.

About AbCellera Biologics

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

