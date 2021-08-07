Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,281 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 2,056 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.1% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,411 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. JBJ Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% during the first quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,972 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 7,272 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% during the first quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 3,696 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 8.2% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,287 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $122.17 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $98.67 and a 12-month high of $128.54. The stock has a market cap of $217.07 billion, a PE ratio of 34.41, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.61.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The company had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $980,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $2,117,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ABT shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.82.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

