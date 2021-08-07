Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) Given a €27.50 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €27.50 ($32.35) price target on Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Nord/LB set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on shares of Aareal Bank in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.60 ($19.53) price target on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Independent Research set a €19.00 ($22.35) price target on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €21.62 ($25.44).

Shares of Aareal Bank stock opened at €21.06 ($24.78) on Tuesday. Aareal Bank has a 1 year low of €14.49 ($17.05) and a 1 year high of €25.64 ($30.16). The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €20.24.

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, digital solutions, and payment transaction applications for the property sector and related industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Structured Property Financing, Banking & Digital solutions, and Aareon.

