AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) Issues Earnings Results

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The construction company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AAON had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 21.14%.

Shares of NASDAQ AAON traded up $4.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.25. The company had a trading volume of 214,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,480. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.64. AAON has a fifty-two week low of $54.85 and a fifty-two week high of $81.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.09 and a beta of 0.53.

Get AAON alerts:

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. AAON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

About AAON

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

Further Reading: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.