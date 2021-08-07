AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC Has $7.58 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC cut its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,753 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,695 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot makes up 3.5% of AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $7,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HD. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 856.8% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,320 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973 shares during the period. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $320,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 2.9% in the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 5,638 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 41.9% in the first quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,538 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on The Home Depot from $325.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.89.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded down $3.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $329.84. 2,656,872 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,100,462. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $246.59 and a 52 week high of $345.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The firm has a market cap of $350.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $318.52.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 963.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

The Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 54.86%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

