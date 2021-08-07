AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC Has $4.21 Million Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 630.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,098 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,641 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips comprises approximately 1.9% of AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $4,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 570 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. 77.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total transaction of $198,873.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,251 shares in the company, valued at $492,172.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

COP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.19.

ConocoPhillips stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.50. The stock had a trading volume of 5,039,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,642,644. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $27.53 and a 12 month high of $63.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.64. The firm has a market cap of $76.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.71, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.92) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently -177.32%.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

