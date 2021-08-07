885 Shares in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Acquired by Ahrens Investment Partners LLC

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 885 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 7,805 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,259 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 58,507 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $14,903,000 after acquiring an additional 4,413 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at $2,471,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 204,532 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $52,098,000 after acquiring an additional 17,303 shares during the period. 53.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Boeing alerts:

In related news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total value of $449,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing stock opened at $231.33 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $141.58 and a 52 week high of $278.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.44. The stock has a market cap of $135.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.06 and a beta of 1.62.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BA. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $196.00 to $229.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, boosted their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $257.15.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Featured Article: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.