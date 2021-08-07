$838.01 Million in Sales Expected for MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) will report $838.01 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for MSC Industrial Direct’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $831.14 million and the highest estimate coming in at $847.92 million. MSC Industrial Direct posted sales of $747.73 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct will report full-year sales of $3.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.20 billion to $3.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.41 billion to $3.60 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover MSC Industrial Direct.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.05. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 22.06%. The company had revenue of $866.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MSC Industrial Direct has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.67.

Shares of MSM stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.94. 196,335 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 401,956. MSC Industrial Direct has a 12 month low of $60.09 and a 12 month high of $96.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 1.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 12th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.29%.

In related news, Director Louise K. Goeser sold 10,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.04, for a total value of $996,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,715,665.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Edward F. Martin, Jr. sold 705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total transaction of $63,957.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSM. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 4,403 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 24.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 152,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,688,000 after buying an additional 30,223 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the second quarter worth approximately $950,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 2.6% in the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 33,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 9.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,684,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,895,000 after purchasing an additional 222,996 shares during the period. 76.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

