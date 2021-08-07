$833.75 Million in Sales Expected for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) to report $833.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Nasdaq’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $825.00 million to $841.00 million. Nasdaq posted sales of $715.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nasdaq will report full-year sales of $3.38 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.34 billion to $3.40 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.47 billion to $3.56 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Nasdaq.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.17. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 18.97%. The business had revenue of $846.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Nasdaq in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Nasdaq from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Nasdaq from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Nasdaq from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.04.

In related news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 2,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.66, for a total transaction of $375,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael R. Splinter sold 5,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $825,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,518 shares of company stock worth $1,784,256 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the first quarter valued at $275,989,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at $156,026,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 196.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 857,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,768,000 after purchasing an additional 568,168 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 599,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,608,000 after purchasing an additional 232,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,076,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,191,007,000 after purchasing an additional 226,743 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NDAQ stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $188.72. 526,188 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 831,776. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Nasdaq has a 12 month low of $118.01 and a 12 month high of $190.69. The company has a market capitalization of $30.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $178.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.95%.

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

