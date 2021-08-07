$822.21 Million in Sales Expected for Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) will report $822.21 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Floor & Decor’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $838.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $807.10 million. Floor & Decor posted sales of $684.85 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Floor & Decor will report full-year sales of $3.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.18 billion to $3.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.59 billion to $4.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Floor & Decor.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 8.81%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FND. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Floor & Decor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

Shares of Floor & Decor stock traded down $7.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $119.63. 1,302,665 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 779,073. The firm has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Floor & Decor has a 52-week low of $65.73 and a 52-week high of $128.50.

In other news, CFO Trevor Lang sold 1,290 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.95, for a total transaction of $126,355.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 169,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,629,363.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 5,184 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $570,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,474 shares of company stock valued at $10,471,596 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Floor & Decor by 143.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after buying an additional 11,121 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Floor & Decor by 2.2% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 373,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,693,000 after buying an additional 8,203 shares in the last quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Floor & Decor in the second quarter worth approximately $24,138,000. Two Creeks Capital Management LP raised its stake in Floor & Decor by 2.2% in the first quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP now owns 2,000,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,972,000 after buying an additional 43,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Floor & Decor by 4.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,246,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,476,000 after buying an additional 101,911 shares in the last quarter. 94.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

Further Reading: Nikkei 225 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Floor & Decor (FND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.