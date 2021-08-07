$774.22 Million in Sales Expected for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) to report sales of $774.22 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have made estimates for TransUnion’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $768.61 million to $779.50 million. TransUnion reported sales of $695.90 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TransUnion will report full year sales of $3.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.04 billion to $3.08 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.23 billion to $3.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover TransUnion.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. TransUnion had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The business had revenue of $774.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. TransUnion’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

TRU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of TransUnion in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.33.

In other TransUnion news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $210,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,532 shares in the company, valued at $2,162,019.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider David M. Neenan sold 24,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $2,911,865.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 23.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 5.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 27.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 6.1% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 2,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 31.4% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

TRU traded down $0.57 during trading on Monday, hitting $119.89. The stock had a trading volume of 668,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,201,830. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.37, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.33. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $78.02 and a 12 month high of $121.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. This is a boost from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. TransUnion’s payout ratio is presently 13.52%.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

