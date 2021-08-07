$737.32 Million in Sales Expected for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) will post $737.32 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Arista Networks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $735.00 million to $739.90 million. Arista Networks reported sales of $605.43 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arista Networks will report full year sales of $2.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $2.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.06 billion to $3.41 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Arista Networks.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $707.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.89 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $385.00 to $433.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $424.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $362.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $360.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.33.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.48, for a total value of $71,061.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,206.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.64, for a total transaction of $3,176,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,811 shares in the company, valued at $3,434,006.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,498 shares of company stock worth $30,324,818 over the last three months. Insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $179,575,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,270,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,671,000 after purchasing an additional 536,680 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 436.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 468,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,528,000 after purchasing an additional 381,356 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 674,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,488,000 after purchasing an additional 164,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 202.2% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 196,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,304,000 after purchasing an additional 131,432 shares in the last quarter. 61.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Arista Networks stock traded down $3.00 on Wednesday, hitting $377.60. 314,893 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 498,477. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $366.32. The company has a market cap of $28.80 billion, a PE ratio of 41.18, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.15. Arista Networks has a one year low of $192.96 and a one year high of $384.00.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

