$722.05 Million in Sales Expected for Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) will announce sales of $722.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Twenty Four analysts have provided estimates for Cimarex Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $580.73 million and the highest is $901.80 million. Cimarex Energy posted sales of $401.66 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 79.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cimarex Energy will report full year sales of $2.75 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.53 billion to $3.14 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.41 billion to $3.43 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cimarex Energy.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $712.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.83 million. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 17.85% and a negative net margin of 60.34%. Cimarex Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 185.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.51) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on XEC shares. Truist Financial raised Cimarex Energy to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America raised Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Truist raised Cimarex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Cimarex Energy from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut Cimarex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.48.

NYSE:XEC traded up $0.96 on Wednesday, reaching $65.87. 418,056 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,267,464. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.14, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.60. Cimarex Energy has a 12 month low of $22.39 and a 12 month high of $76.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Cimarex Energy’s payout ratio is 77.70%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XEC. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,370,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 14.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,956,077 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $591,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,492 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 2,609.5% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 714,093 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,410,000 after purchasing an additional 687,738 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 400.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 661,578 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $24,816,000 after purchasing an additional 529,380 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 141.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 868,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,561,000 after purchasing an additional 509,107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

