$6.61 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) This Quarter

Posted by on Aug 7th, 2021

Equities research analysts predict that Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $6.61 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sanderson Farms’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.09 to $7.43. Sanderson Farms posted earnings of $1.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 346.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Sanderson Farms will report full year earnings of $15.38 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $12.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.23 to $13.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sanderson Farms.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $2.05. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.43) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SAFM. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Stephens cut shares of Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Sanderson Farms from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays cut shares of Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAFM. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sanderson Farms in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sanderson Farms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in Sanderson Farms in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Sanderson Farms in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

SAFM traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $182.37. 80,271 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,969. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $177.84. Sanderson Farms has a 1-year low of $111.68 and a 1-year high of $195.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio is presently -429.27%.

About Sanderson Farms

Sanderson Farms, Inc is a poultry processing company, which engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, further processed, and partially cooked chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

