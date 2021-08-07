$6.29 Million in Sales Expected for BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) This Quarter

Analysts expect BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) to post sales of $6.29 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for BrainsWay’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $6.40 million. BrainsWay posted sales of $4.82 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BrainsWay will report full year sales of $26.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $26.43 million to $27.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $33.67 million, with estimates ranging from $31.78 million to $34.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow BrainsWay.

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 million. BrainsWay had a negative return on equity of 15.38% and a negative net margin of 19.44%.

Several research firms have recently commented on BWAY. Northland Securities began coverage on BrainsWay in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on BrainsWay in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of BrainsWay in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BrainsWay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BrainsWay has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.67.

BrainsWay stock opened at $7.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $131.44 million, a P/E ratio of -39.95 and a beta of 1.27. BrainsWay has a fifty-two week low of $5.55 and a fifty-two week high of $11.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.96.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BWAY. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in BrainsWay in the 4th quarter valued at about $159,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BrainsWay in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,173,000. Cowen AND Company LLC raised its position in BrainsWay by 131.4% in the 1st quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 978,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,838,000 after purchasing an additional 555,779 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in BrainsWay in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,621,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its position in BrainsWay by 135.1% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 756,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,835,000 after purchasing an additional 435,000 shares in the last quarter. 44.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brainsway Ltd., a commercial stage medical device company, focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products in Israel and internationally. It offers deep transcranial magnetic stimulation technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, obsessive-compulsive disorders, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, smoking cessation, Alzheimer's disease, Asperger syndromes, alcohol addictions, attention deficit hyperactivity disorders, Parkinson's disease, and chronic neuropathic pains to transmit electric current flows at varying rates and creating an electromagnetic field that serves to depolarize cortical neurons and activate neural networks in various areas of the brain.

