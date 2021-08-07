5,614 Shares in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Bought by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 5,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Silgan during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,498,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Silgan by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 516,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,715,000 after acquiring an additional 64,584 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Silgan during the 1st quarter valued at about $315,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in Silgan in the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Silgan by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 28,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 4,972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Silgan alerts:

Separately, Longbow Research initiated coverage on Silgan in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Silgan has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Shares of Silgan stock opened at $39.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.95. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.62 and a 1-year high of $44.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. Silgan had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 6.43%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Silgan’s payout ratio is presently 18.30%.

In other news, insider Thomas James Snyder sold 10,216 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total transaction of $433,158.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 24.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

Read More: Put Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.