$51.30 Million in Sales Expected for Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) to post $51.30 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Travere Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $53.29 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $47.40 million. Travere Therapeutics posted sales of $51.14 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $203.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $195.08 million to $206.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $196.94 million, with estimates ranging from $179.62 million to $209.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Travere Therapeutics.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.09. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 116.12% and a negative return on equity of 78.52%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Travere Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

TVTX opened at $14.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.56. Travere Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $12.75 and a 52 week high of $33.09. The company has a market cap of $875.54 million, a P/E ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 5.67 and a quick ratio of 5.59.

In related news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 9,562 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $139,796.44. Corporate insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Travere Therapeutics by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $102,000.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

