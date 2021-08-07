50,000 Shares in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Purchased by AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 50,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,142,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 7,946.1% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,432,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,000,000 after buying an additional 1,414,410 shares during the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 28,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,771,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,128,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $942,054,000 after purchasing an additional 66,604 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 104,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,534,000 after purchasing an additional 6,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the 1st quarter valued at about $320,000. 75.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Lincoln National news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,441 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total transaction of $96,748.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $843,412.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LNC stock traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.36. 1,410,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,487,141. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Lincoln National Co. has a 12-month low of $29.42 and a 12-month high of $71.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.21.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.87. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 3.80%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Lincoln National’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.75%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LNC. UBS Group began coverage on Lincoln National in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price objective on Lincoln National from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lincoln National from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Lincoln National from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.08.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

