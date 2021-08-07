500 Shares in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Bought by Clean Yield Group

Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 105.8% in the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

TIP opened at $128.97 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $123.51 and a 1-year high of $130.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $128.30.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.