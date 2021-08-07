4NEW Trading 30.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (KWATT)

4NEW (CURRENCY:KWATT) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 7th. Over the last seven days, 4NEW has traded 30.1% higher against the dollar. 4NEW has a total market cap of $82,310.82 and approximately $16.00 worth of 4NEW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 4NEW coin can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002293 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.49 or 0.00056165 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002681 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00016182 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002295 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $385.49 or 0.00884196 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.88 or 0.00100642 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00041499 BTC.

4NEW Profile

4NEW (KWATT) is a coin. 4NEW’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,152,763 coins. The Reddit community for 4NEW is /r/4newNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 4NEW’s official Twitter account is @4newcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for 4NEW is 4new.io

According to CryptoCompare, “4NEW Limited is a blockchain integrated Waste to the Energy treatment facility. Its product is grounded in necessities, aiming to solve two social problems, waste surplus, and energy shortfall. The blockchain platform will be built on top of the underlying treatment infrastructure covering the entire supply chain from collection of waste to a generation of electricity to the sale of energy units to the national grid or between consumers and industry peers. “

4NEW Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4NEW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 4NEW should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 4NEW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

