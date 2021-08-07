$4.11 Billion in Sales Expected for The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) will announce sales of $4.11 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for The Gap’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.96 billion and the highest is $4.33 billion. The Gap posted sales of $3.28 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that The Gap will report full year sales of $17.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.20 billion to $17.30 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $17.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.90 billion to $18.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The Gap.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.53. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. The Gap had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 2.76%. The Gap’s revenue was up 89.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.51) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GPS. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Gap from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on The Gap from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Gap from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Gap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on The Gap from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.15.

In other The Gap news, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 19,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.35, for a total transaction of $565,574.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sheila Peters sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,912.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 174,864 shares of company stock valued at $5,710,257. Insiders own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPS. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in The Gap by 1,723.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 251,986 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,597,000 after buying an additional 238,165 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in The Gap by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,112 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Gap by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 72,920 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,172,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in The Gap by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,138 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in The Gap during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. 52.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Gap stock opened at $29.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.63. The Gap has a fifty-two week low of $13.47 and a fifty-two week high of $37.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The Gap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -24.12%.

The Gap

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Janie and Jack brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

