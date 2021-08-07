37,390 Shares in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Purchased by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 37,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 1,442.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $163,000. QS Investors LLC purchased a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE HPP opened at $27.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of -676.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.19. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.62 and a 52 week high of $30.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.45). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. Analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.36%.

Several research firms have weighed in on HPP. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler raised Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.06.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP).

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.