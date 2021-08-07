3,585 Shares in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Acquired by Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,585 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the first quarter valued at approximately $364,127,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Oracle by 20.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,703,345 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,031,734,000 after buying an additional 2,539,796 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Oracle by 28.9% during the first quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,281,936 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $370,633,000 after buying an additional 1,184,324 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 23.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,707,755 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $330,344,000 after buying an additional 892,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Oracle by 7.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,134,452 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $781,305,000 after purchasing an additional 755,333 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Shares of ORCL stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.52. 6,513,914 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,324,612. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The company has a market capitalization of $249.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.80. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.66 and a fifty-two week high of $91.20.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.31.

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total transaction of $3,075,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total value of $9,547,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,547,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,310,000 shares of company stock valued at $339,083,800 over the last 90 days. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

See Also: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.