3,352 Shares in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Bought by Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new stake in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,352 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BPOP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Popular by 3.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,207,127 shares of the bank’s stock worth $296,479,000 after buying an additional 134,439 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Popular by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,923,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $275,876,000 after acquiring an additional 231,143 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Popular by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,776,838 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,272,000 after acquiring an additional 351,097 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Popular by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,248,032 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,761,000 after acquiring an additional 81,107 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Popular during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,045,000. 89.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BPOP traded up $1.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.41. 360,860 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 566,937. Popular, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.30 and a 1 year high of $83.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.44.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.63. Popular had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 13.91%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Popular, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Popular from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, lifted their price target on Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Popular currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.17.

Popular Profile

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

