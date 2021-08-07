3,352 Shares in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Bought by Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new stake in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,352 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BPOP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Popular by 3.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,207,127 shares of the bank’s stock worth $296,479,000 after buying an additional 134,439 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Popular by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,923,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $275,876,000 after acquiring an additional 231,143 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Popular by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,776,838 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,272,000 after acquiring an additional 351,097 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Popular by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,248,032 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,761,000 after acquiring an additional 81,107 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Popular during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,045,000. 89.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
BPOP traded up $1.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.41. 360,860 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 566,937. Popular, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.30 and a 1 year high of $83.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.44.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Popular from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, lifted their price target on Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Popular currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.17.
Popular Profile
Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.
