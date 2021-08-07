32,700 Shares in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) Acquired by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 32,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in APi Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $296,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in APi Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Fort Baker Capital Management LP bought a new stake in APi Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,988,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in APi Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiger Eye Capital LLC bought a new stake in APi Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $473,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

Get APi Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered APi Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

APG opened at $22.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.52. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.04 and a beta of 0.73. APi Group Co. has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $23.67.

APi Group (NYSE:APG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). APi Group had a return on equity of 26.47% and a net margin of 0.93%. The business had revenue of $803.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.28 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

APi Group Company Profile

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

See Also: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG).

Receive News & Ratings for APi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.