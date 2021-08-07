3,190 Shares in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ) Acquired by Camelot Portfolios LLC

Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Separately, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 263.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 5,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,942 shares during the period.

Shares of REZ stock opened at $89.23 on Friday. iShares Residential Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.46 and a fifty-two week high of $91.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.96.

