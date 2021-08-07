$309.85 Million in Sales Expected for ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) will report $309.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ICU Medical’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $307.00 million and the highest is $312.70 million. ICU Medical posted sales of $318.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ICU Medical will report full year sales of $1.24 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ICU Medical.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.02. ICU Medical had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $318.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.20 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ICUI shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of ICU Medical from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of ICU Medical from $236.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

In other ICU Medical news, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 983 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total value of $196,708.13. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,405 shares in the company, valued at $481,264.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 38.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,091 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in ICU Medical by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,622 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in ICU Medical by 898.6% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 28,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,679,000 after buying an additional 25,196 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in ICU Medical by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,601 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in ICU Medical by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,659 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

ICUI stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $193.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,283. ICU Medical has a 52 week low of $176.18 and a 52 week high of $227.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 44.35 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $202.83.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

